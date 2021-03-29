Liverpool board make transfer vow to frustrated Jurgen Klopp as Ibrahima Konate deal edges closer

Liverpool’s board have reportedly promised transfer funds to manager Jurgen Klopp this summer after a frustrating January.

The Reds are closing in on a deal to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate, according to the Sunday World, and this could be part of the club’s bid to appease Klopp this summer.

It’s been a difficult season at Anfield and it seems clear that Liverpool need to back their manager to make some changes if he is to get the team firing again as they did in 2018/19 and 2019/20.

Liverpool won the Champions League and the Premier League title in those seasons, respectively, but the club have perhaps rested on their laurels a bit too much as the side now struggles to even get into the top four.

Konate looks a fine signing to strengthen a problem position, but LFC fans will likely want to see more in the way of big names coming in, as well as replacing some unwanted players in this current squad.

The likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Naby Keita, Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could perhaps be candidates to move on, and that would help Liverpool afford more promising signings like Konate.

