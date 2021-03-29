Liverpool are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for highly-rated young Genk goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt.

The talented 19-year-old looks like a player with a big future and is attracting serious interest as Liverpool are joined by Real Madrid in looking at him, according to Calciomercato.

Vandevoordt notably made Champions League history earlier in his career when he made his debut in the competition aged just 17 years and 287 days old.

The youngster is still the youngest ever goalkeeper to play in Europe’s top club competition and one imagines this won’t be the last we’re hearing of him at this level.

Liverpool could do with more options in goal as Adrian has not looked like a reliable backup to Alisson when he’s been called upon in recent times.

Vandevoordt might already be capable of playing that role for LFC, with the view of perhaps one day replacing Alisson as number one.

Still, if Real Madrid are also interested, it won’t necessarily be easy for Liverpool to convince the Belgian to pick a move to Anfield over the Bernabeu.