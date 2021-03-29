Talks ongoing: Man United exit all but confirmed with player in negotiations over move away

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is in talks with Argentine outfit Racing over a summer move, according to Todo Fichajes.

It’s quite remarkable how quickly Romero’s stock as fallen at Old Trafford.

The goalkeeper was previously David de Gea’s deputy, featuring in cup competitions and in the Spaniard’s absence.

However, with the return of Dean Henderson from his loan spell at Sheffield United, Romero is nowhere to be seen.

The veteran is not even included in United’s Europa League squad, with Lee Grant providing another ‘home grown’ face in the ranks, at Romero’s expense.

An exit from the club this summer is virtually a certainty, with Todo Fichajes reporting that he is currently in talks over sealing a move away from the Red Devils.

The report claims that Romero is in negotiations with Racing over a move to his native Argentina.

That would bring to an end a six-year spell at Man United, during which Romero made 61 appearances in total.