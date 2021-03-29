There’s less than a dozen games to go until the end of the Premier League season and many of the teams in the English top-flight will already be looking ahead to the 2021/22 campaign.

In order to be challenging for the game’s top honours again, the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool need to secure the best names for a price that isn’t too extortionate, particularly given the economic situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

An incredible stroke of luck over the weekend is likely to put the north west giants in a head-to-head battle to sign one highly-rated Bundesliga star.

According to Bild, cited by Get German Football News, RB Leipzig captain, Marcel Sabitzer, has let it be known internally that he wants to leave the club.

The 27-year-old does have a contract with his current club until 2022, however, his desire to leave places the Bundesliga outfit in a precarious position.

If they want to get a decent chunk of cash for him, they have to sell him this summer, rather than allowing him to go for free a year later.

Tottenham Hotspur are cited as being another interested party and will likely be watching things with interest from this point.