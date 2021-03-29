Man United join Spurs and Liverpool in race to sign RB Leipzig star

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United have reportedly joined rivals Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign RB Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer.

Sabitzer, 27, joined RB Leipzig in 2014 following a £1.8m move from Rapid Vienna.

Since making his debut for his German side, Sabitzer has gone on to feature in 219 games and directly contribute to 91 goals, in all competitions.

In light of what has been a hugely successful rise in European football, the Austrian international has seen his name linked with a big move to England’s Premier League.

According to a recent report from German outlet BILD (as relayed by the Daily Mail), the 27-year-old midfielder is wanted by Premier League trio Liverpool, Spurs and now United.

It has been claimed that the Austrian, who also captains Julian Nagelsmann’s side, has made his manager aware he wants to quit RB Leipzig at the end of the season.

Spurs have been linked with a move for several months now, although, according to the recent claims, Jose Mourinho will now face strong competition from the Red Devils.