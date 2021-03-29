Menu

Spanish club fear Manchester United have agreement in place over €50M summer transfer

Villarreal are concerned that centre-back Pau Torres has already come to an agreement with Manchester United over a summer move to Old Trafford.

That’s what’s reported by Todo Fichajes, who believe that Man United are joined by Real Madrid in the race to sign the Spanish centre-back, but Los Blancos are not prepared to pay the €50M necessary to convince Villarreal to cash-in.

That, as per the report, gives United an essentially free-run at signing Torres, who Villarreal would be keen on keeping, but fear his decision has already been made, with his days at the club now numbered.

Todo Fichajes believe that Villarreal fear Torres has already come to an agreement with Man United over the intricacies of his personal terms, with paying what’s necessary to force the Spanish club into selling all that remains.

The Red Devils are in pretty dire need of a suitable partner for Harry Maguire in the middle of the park. If Villarreal’s concerns are justified, it very much looks as though Torres could be that man.

