Marcus Rashford fuels the fire with tweet about Manchester United transfer target

Marcus Rashford knew EXACTLY what he was doing during a Twitter Q&A on Monday night, revealing that a reported Manchester United target is his favourite player in the Bundesliga.

Rashford called on his Twitter followers to send questions his way, with the forward clearly having some free time on his hands after being forced to pull out of the England camp through injury.

While many of the questions sent in by his fans and the answers provided by the Man United star were innocent, this one was a dangled carrot if we’ve ever seen one.

favourite player in the Bundesliga? — Kim (@KimberleySelf_) March 29, 2021

Rashford took an almighty bite, too, tagging Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in the reply to the fan, who is wearing a Manchester United shirt in her profile picture.

As reported by M.E.N, Sancho has been top of Man United’s shopping list for some time now, with the report claiming that personal terms were agreed last summer, but a transfer fee never was.

Man United may well look to sign Sancho again this time around, and Rashford will be waiting for him with open arms.