Video: Man United’s Victor Lindelof appears to troll opponent after red card in international clash

Manchester United FC
Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof appeared to troll an opponent during Sweden’s game against Kosovo.

Watch the clip below as a number of Sweden players laugh and wave at a player after his second yellow card sees him sent off from the field…

Pictures courtesy of C More

Lindelof can be spotted joining in the waving in the background, in what is not the most professional moment of his career.

Man Utd fans might like this competitive side of Lindelof’s game, however, and will hope to see more of a nasty streak in him in future.

