Manchester United star shows class with big donation to baby girl’s Leukaemia fund

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw appears to have made a donation of £5,000 towards a baby girl’s Leukaemia fund.

Shaw’s name appeared on the GoFundMe page – which you can also donate too by clicking here – and although he didn’t make a big fuss about it, it’s been picked up on social media and by news outlets like the Birmingham Mail.

This is a great gesture by Shaw, and it’s always refreshing to see footballers use their wealth and their profile to make meaningful change in society.

Luke Shaw has donated £5,000 to help a little girl who is battling with Leukaemia ? pic.twitter.com/NNsolicg22 — ?? (@LukeShawArmy) March 28, 2021

Shaw has shone on the pitch for Man Utd this season and it’s clear he’s a good guy off the field as well.

Red Devils fans can be proud of their player for his contribution here, and let’s hope it inspires others to also give generously to this important cause.

Shaw has been on international duty for England in the last couple of games and looks increasingly likely to be his country’s first choice left-back at the Euros this summer.

