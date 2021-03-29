Newcastle United preparing £8m bid for highly-rated Norwegian defender

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to launch an audacious £8m bid for Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer.

Ajer, 22, joined Celtic in 2016 after making the switch from Norweigan side Start in a deal worth just £540,000, as per Transfermarkt.

Since arriving at Celtic Park, Ajer has gone on to feature in 170 matches, in all competitions, however, with his deal set to expire next summer, there are growing concerns he may move on.

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, one club expressing a strong interest in the 22-year-old defender is Steve Bruce’s Magpies.

It has been claimed that despite his impressive rise, thanks to his five years in Scottish football, Ajer now wants to take the next step in his career and is rumoured to be eyeing a move to England’s top-flight.

The Daily Mail claim Newcastle United could bid just £8m for the Celtic defender’s signature – a sum far less than the Hoops had hoped he’d be worth.

The proposed move will depend greatly on whether or not the Magpies remain in the Premier League next season, but one thing is for sure, if they manage to stay up and then go on to sign Ajer for less than £10m, it’ll be a stroke of genius from Mike Ashley.