Talks held: Man United prepared to launch transfer bid to pile pressure onto Euro giants

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to make an offer for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele in the summer transfer window.

According to Sport, the Red Devils have remained in contact with Dembele’s entourage after first trying to sign him last year, and they could perhaps have a bit more luck this time.

As noted by Fabrizio Romano in his Benchwarmers column, the France international is set to hold talks over a new contract with Barcelona, but they’ll be under pressure to sell him at the end of this season if they cannot agree a deal.

Dembele would be a free agent at the end of next season, and Sport claim that United are also willing to wait and try signing him on a Bosman when that time comes.

It would be interesting to see Dembele at Old Trafford, with the 23-year-old’s recent form showing what he’s truly capable of after a difficult spell at the Nou Camp.

Dembele looked one of the most exciting young players in world football at previous club Borussia Dortmund, but he’s only recently started to look settled at Barca.

It is therefore unsurprising that the Catalan giants might now be extra keen to keep hold of Dembele, but it also explains Man Utd reviving their interest in him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with more options in attack, and an in-form Dembele looks like just what MUFC need.