With nine games to go to the end of the Premier League season, Arsenal have an outside chance of making it into the 2021/22 Europa League.

Whether or not that happens, the Gunners will need to ensure that the squad that Mikel Arteta has is one that does much better from the beginning of the campaign than they did at the start of 2020/21.

To that end, transfers in and out must be spot on, and that includes making loan transfers permanent.

Martin Odegaard has been enjoying a renaissance in north London after signing for the Gunners on loan until the end of this season.

The Norwegian has made such an impact that captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has suggested that he would do what he could to keep the attacking midfielder at the club.

According to the Daily Star, when the striker was asked during a Twitch streaming of a FIFA 21 game if he can tell Odegaard to stay at the club, he said “Definitely I will ask him.”

Real Madrid may have something to say about any switch, though the player certainly appears to be at home at the Emirates Stadium.