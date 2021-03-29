Menu

Why Real Madrid’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe is looking like bad news for Arsenal

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Real Madrid are prepared to offer Arsenal loanee Martin Odegaard in negotiations to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG, according to Todo Fichajes.

Odegaard, who enjoyed a great season on-loan at Real Sociedad last time around, returned to Real Madrid in the summer in hope of kicking off his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

MORE: Arsenal join race to sign in-demand Fiorentina striker

However, the Norwegian had a hard time convincing Zinedine Zidane of his worth, and as a result, fell down the pecking order with Los Blancos. Another loan was needed, with Arsenal fortunate enough to get the deal done.

Odegaard is just hitting his stride with the Gunners, but we’re already beginning to hear talk of him departing. As per Todo Fichajes, PSG could be the next club to have Odegaard on their books.

arsenal odegaard

Martin Odegaard joined Arsenal on loan in January

More Stories / Latest News
Inter Milan star set to snub Man City and Chelsea in favour of Inter Milan extension
Arsenal join race to sign in-demand Fiorentina striker
‘Mount has to be educated’ – Chelsea legend unhappy at having his intelligence insulted over midfield star

Todo Fichajes claim that Real Madrid are considering using Odegaard as a bargaining chip in their efforts to sign Mbappe from PSG this summer. Any operation to sign the France international is sure to be a hugely expensive one, so adding in an asset like Odegaard, who is surplus to requirements, could be the solution.

Of course, that would be bad news for Arsenal, who after his improvement of late, will surely be keen to sign him on a permanent basis, or at least extend his loan for another year.

More Stories Kylian Mbappe Martin Odegaard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.