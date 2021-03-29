Menu

Chelsea hit with Twitter backlash after some fans brand N’Golo Kante tweet “racist” and “embarrassing”

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea’s official Twitter account has been hit with a backlash after posting an N’Golo Kante meme which some users found distasteful – and even racist.

The international break must be a difficult period for football club’s social media admins to earn their wage, so you could forgive whoever’s in charge of running the Chelsea account for trying to be creative and humorous.

MORE: Liverpool, Chelsea or Man City? Luke Chadwick names the English team most likely to win the Champions League

In this case, they created a meme in wake of the huge container ship, the MV Ever Given, finally being freed after being stuck in the Suez Canal in Egypt since last Tuesday.

Credit: @ChelseaFC on Twitter

More Stories / Latest News
‘The perfect robotic England midfielder’ – Alan Hudson expecting to see much more from West Ham’s Declan Rice on the international stage
Bayern Munich star hints at shock Liverpool switch in stunning admission
(Video) Arsenal star Lacazette greets Aubameyang in hilarious Insta video with comparison to superstar rapper

Memes of this nature including Kante are commonplace in the football social media community, but something about this post from the official Chelsea page has not sat well with some fans on Twitter.

Here’s some of the replies to the original Chelsea tweet which included the graphic. With there being offence caused to some, it might be one of those they’ll be forced to delete before long…

More Stories N'Golo Kante

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.