“He really has to go” – Tottenham legend risks wrath of Spurs fans with Harry Kane transfer and silverware comments

Tottenham legend Jermain Defoe has risked the wrath of his old supporters by urging Harry Kane to leave Spurs if he wants to win trophies.

The north London outfit haven’t won a trophy since all the way back in 2008, meaning Kane hasn’t managed to get his hand on a single piece of silverware in his career so far.

This seems very unfair on such a world class player, with Kane proving himself to be one of the most clinical strikers in world football for the last five years or so.

The England international would surely start up front for most top Premier League sides, and indeed for some of the biggest names around Europe.

Defoe admits he now regrets not winning more in his career, and believes Kane needs to move on if he wants to lift the major prizes the game has to offer.

In damning comments about his old club, Defoe told talkSPORT: “If you’d have asked me this question a few years ago, I’d have said he should have stayed there, what he’s done at the football club – he’s a legend.

“Since I’ve come away from that and gone to Rangers, I’ve seen that mentality and played for another big club, the importance of playing for that club and winning every game, that mentality, the standards and demands.

“You have to win and bring silverware, otherwise it’s not good enough. When you actually achieve that and the feeling you get from that, wow man. I wish I had that earlier on in my career.

“If Harry Kane wants that and wants to win trophies then it looks like he has to go.

“I don’t think it will be easy for him to leave and he might be looking at it and want to finish off being the highest goalscorer in the club’s history and see where that takes him.

“He can hopefully win a few trophies, but if he’s really craving medals then he really has to go.”

Manchester City are one of the clubs to be recently linked with Kane, according to David Ornstein.

In the video below, however, Ornstein suggests that it looks unlikely that Spurs will sell their star player to a rival, even if there is a desire from Kane to move on and win things…

?"Daniel Levy would want £120m to even consider it"@David_Ornstein does not think Harry Kane will leave Tottenham this summer pic.twitter.com/NEKqYvtjJa — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 21, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

