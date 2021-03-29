Menu

(Video) Arsenal star Lacazette greets Aubameyang in hilarious Insta video with comparison to superstar rapper

Alexandre Lacazette welcomed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to Arsenal training via his Instagram story – and couldn’t resist commenting on the striker’s new look.

For the Gunners players who have returned to the North London giants’ headquarters after completing international duty, preparations will now begin for the clash with Liverpool on April 3rd.

For Lacazette, with the Gunners forward being out of the France picture, there was no international duties to be attended to, while Aubameyang was busy with Gabon in African Cup of Nations qualifying.

In the midst of his busy schedule, Aubameyang clearly had sufficient time to complete a pretty considerable makeover, with the Gunners goal-machine returning with a drastically different hairstyle.

Lacazette, clearly a fan judging by the excitement in his voice on his Instagram story, greeted Aubameyang with a camera lens, comparing his teammate’s new look to that of six-time Grammy nominee Travis Scott.

There’s certainly some striking similarities.

