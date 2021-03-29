It’s taken a few seasons, but Steven Gerrard has proven beyond doubt that he has what it takes to be as successful in the dugout as on the pitch.

One of the keys to his success is the calibre of players brought in, one of whom was veteran, Jermain Defoe.

At a meeting to see if he could be persuaded to go north of the border, the former Tottenham striker pinpointed the exact moment when he knew he’d be joining Gerrard.