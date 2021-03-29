Tottenham Hotspur star, Harry Kane, is likely to be at a crossroads professionally this summer.

It’s probably not too far from the truth to believe that a Carabao Cup win is what stands between him and moving on to pastures new.

Talksport pundit, Ally McCoist, is of the opinion that Spurs won’t win trophies which was a stated aim of Kane’s a few seasons ago.

The Scot has even gone as far as to suggest that if Kane doesn’t move this summer he never will.