(Video) Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny scores cracker for Egypt from outside of the penalty area

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny scored a brilliant goal for Egypt today in their 4-0 thumping of Comoros.

Elneny is not a guaranteed starter for the Gunners, but is a key figure for Egypt, hence his inclusion today as they continued their AFCON qualifying campaign.

While those at the Emirates would not ordinarily associate Elneny with scoring brilliant goals, even if he did in the Europa League not too long ago, he doesn’t need a second invitation to shoot in an Egypt shirt.

Elneny picked the ball up on the edge of the Comoros penalty area before picking his spot and finding the top corner of the net in some style. Pick that one out!

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Mohamed Salah also got two in the contest, with the Liverpool man being a far more renown source of goals.

Though, if Elneny continues finding the net from range in this manner, Egypt may well be a force to be reckoned with in the final third.

