Former Tottenham Hotspur and Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann has weighed in on the debate surrounding current star Harry Kane.

Klinsmann, now retired, spent four years at Spurs (1994-1998) and racked up 33 goals in 59 matches, in all competitions.

However, in what was a disappointing spell in the country’s capital in terms of silverware, Klinsmann’s situation nearly 15-years-old is reminiscent of Kane’s current plight.

Widely regarded as one of the world’s best strikers, Kane is yet to lift a major trophy with Daniel Levy’s Spurs and Klinsmann feels that could prompt the Englishman to request to leave in the summer.

Hear what the German World Cup winner had to say in the clip below.

Pictures courtesy of ESPN