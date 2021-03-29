(Video) Mo Salah’s goal-scoring form continues as Liverpool star strikes for Egypt in AFCON qualifying

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah got his name on the scoresheet during Egypt’s clash with Comoros this afternoon with a clinical finish from the middle of the penalty area.

Salah, in the midst of what has been a difficult season for Liverpool, has been as prolific as ever.

The Egyptian has a fighting chance of finishing the year with the Premier League Golden Boot, with Tottenham’s Harry Kane, as he often is, his main competitor for the accolade.

Liverpool return to action on April 3rd against Arsenal, which is less than a week away now, but Salah is still busy, and scoring, for his national team across the globe.

With Egypt facing minnows Comoros today, for whatever reason, Salah’s inclusion was deemed necessary, even though no player in the squad has played more minutes this campaign, with this fixture always going to be a walkover for the Egyptians.

Nonetheless, Salah started, and Salah scored. If you give him an opportunity like this – he’s never going to miss.

