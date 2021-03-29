(Video) Mohamed Salah mobbed by fans attempting to kiss Liverpool star in midst of coronavirus pandemic

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was mobbed on the field of play after Egypt’s resounding victory over Comoros this evening.

Club fans are oftentimes in a state of distress seeing their players go away on international duty as it is, through fear that they will return injured – as many do.

The coronavirus pandemic has added another layer of concern to it all, with players now facing the possibility of contracting the virus while away with their national teams.

Coronavirus is more rife in certain parts of the world, with some national teams’ bubbles less strict than we see in the Premier League.

The risk of infection dramatically increases when players go travelling across the world to play their football than across the country – as you’d expect.

The last thing that anyone needs is fans running onto the field of play, without face masks, attempting to give players of Mohamed Salah’s calibre a kiss.

Unfortunately, that’s actually what happened in wake of Egypt’s win over Comoros.

As if international breaks during a pandemic weren’t enough, here are fans trying to kiss Salah and infect him with all the weird kinds of mutants

I stg if we tests positive and misses the UCL game?

pic.twitter.com/wM7FTzYpdy — ??????? ? (@KIoppage) March 29, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Salah does not look happy about it at all, and can you blame him? Where on Earth are the security? How have fans potentially carrying the virus managed to get face-to-face with one of the best players in the world?