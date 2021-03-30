Sad news as AFTV favourite Claude passes away

Tributes are pouring in as AFTV favourite Claude has sadly passed away.

The news of Claude’s passing has come from his father, but there’s not much detail on the nature of his death at this time.

We can’t believe we are writing this, with permission from Claude’s father, it is with great sadness and a broken heart that we have to announce that our dear friend and legend Claude sadly passed away yesterday afternoon 29th March. pic.twitter.com/GULZVXxsah — CLAUDE AND THE BANSTA'S (@ClaudeBanstas) March 30, 2021

Claude is well known among Arsenal fans and indeed all football fans who’ve followed the game in recent years.

A big character who provided many classic moments on AFTV, Claude will undoubtedly be missed by all…

RIP Claude you legend pic.twitter.com/ER0Ln6lRy2 — Will (@will17A) March 30, 2021

RIP Claude. Shocked and gutted. — galvinavfc? (@galvinavfc) March 30, 2021

Rip Claude what a legend — virgin till 2028 (@_kaludi_) March 30, 2021

RIP Claude. We had very bad fights on here. And we always apologised to each other after. Will forever have respect for you. — Saurav (@IngGooner) March 30, 2021

Rest in Peace Claude the legend, was a lovely gentleman to have come across many a time over the years, love & light to his close ones ?? — VUJ (@DavidVujanic) March 30, 2021

Rivalries aside, RIP Claude ? — THFC Sam (@samchevin) March 30, 2021