Sad news as AFTV favourite Claude passes away

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Tributes are pouring in as AFTV favourite Claude has sadly passed away.

The news of Claude’s passing has come from his father, but there’s not much detail on the nature of his death at this time.

Claude is well known among Arsenal fans and indeed all football fans who’ve followed the game in recent years.

A big character who provided many classic moments on AFTV, Claude will undoubtedly be missed by all…

