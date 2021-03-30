Arsenal and Leicester City are both interested in signing Valenciennes FC prospect Ismaël Doukouré, according to Foot Mercato.

While the transfer market is more frequently considered an opportunity to directly improve the strength of a team’s squad, it’s also necessary to use it to lay the foundations for a successful future.

In targeting Ismaël Doukouré, a 17-year-old defender playing his football out of second division side Valenciennes FC, both Arsenal and Leicester are seemingly attempt to build those bricks.

Foot Mercato report that RC Strasbourg have made an approach to sign Doukouré, but both Arsenal and Leicester are keeping tabs, with both clubs possessing far greater firepower.

The report mentions that the young Frenchman has been compared to Dayot Upamecano, who recently sealed a move to European champions Bayern Munich.

That suggests he has a bright future ahead of him – but whether it will be at Arsenal, Leicester, RC Strasbourg or elsewhere remains to be seen.