Brighton and Hove Albion want to hijack transfer for River Plate starlet, claims Argentine media

One of the hot names on the transfer market is River Plate striker Rafael Santos Borré. Whether in South America or Europe, plenty of clubs are looking to acquire the 25-year-old striker.

The River Plate striker reportedly had a verbal agreement with Grêmio to move there once his contract expires in June. However, TNT Sports reports that Santos Borré’s family isn’t sold on the idea of trying to settle in Brazil due to the country’s social and economic crisis.

Furthermore, the Argentina media outlet adds that there’s been a late entry into the Santos Borré sweepstakes as Brighton and Hove Albion FC is looking to highjack the transfer. There are no details as to what The Seagulls offer is for the Colombia international.

Despite being the latest club to enter the race, the thought of playing in the Premier League could entice Santos Borré to go with Brighton and Hove Albion and its offer. Nonetheless, the club is fighting relegation in 16th place, six points away from the last relegation spot.

Regardless, Santos Borré isn’t jumping on Brighton and Hove Albion’s offer or any for that matter. The River Plate will wait out the process as then select the best to continue his career.