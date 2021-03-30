Menu

Man United & Chelsea transfer target is “going to be a superstar” and could move to the PL, says agent

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United and Chelsea may want to take note of comments from Jonathan Barnett, the agent of Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga.

The highly-rated young Frenchman has shone in Ligue 1 and is being tipped for a big future in the game, with Barnett telling The Athletic that the 18-year-old midfielder is going to be a “superstar”.

MORE: Lampard tried to sign former Arsenal star for Chelsea

Camavinga is undoubtedly one of the best young players in the world and has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid by AS in recent times.

It remains to be seen where Camavinga will definitely end up if he does move, but Barnett has made it clear that he could see his client in the Premier League.

“Camavinga can play next year in the Premier League. He is that good,” Barnett said. “Whether he will or not, I don’t know.

rennes wonderkid camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga in action for Rennes

“His background has been tough if you know what he went through as a refugee and the burning of his home (in Rennes). But his character is amazingly strong. He is not your average 18-year-old.

“Playing in front of 100,000 people is not going to scare him. He’s a lovely boy and I think he’s going to be a superstar.”

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema facing court trial over Mathieu Valbuena blackmail
Manchester United star’s agent aims dig at Jose Mourinho’s “personal” issues with his client
Decision made: Sergio Aguero tells agents to snub Barcelona transfer for rival offer

The France international could be a perfect signing for Man Utd right now as they need a bit more spark in midfield, with Camavinga capable of operating in a number of different roles to a high standard.

Chelsea are also putting an exciting young team together and Camavinga could be ideal alongside other top prospects like Kai Havertz and Mason Mount.

“Hello, can I call you back? I’m just looking for my phone.” Which footballing legend had this embarrassing moment? Click here to find out.

More Stories Eduardo Camavinga Jonathan Barnett

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.