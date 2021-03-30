Manchester United and Chelsea may want to take note of comments from Jonathan Barnett, the agent of Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga.

The highly-rated young Frenchman has shone in Ligue 1 and is being tipped for a big future in the game, with Barnett telling The Athletic that the 18-year-old midfielder is going to be a “superstar”.

Camavinga is undoubtedly one of the best young players in the world and has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid by AS in recent times.

It remains to be seen where Camavinga will definitely end up if he does move, but Barnett has made it clear that he could see his client in the Premier League.

“Camavinga can play next year in the Premier League. He is that good,” Barnett said. “Whether he will or not, I don’t know.

“His background has been tough if you know what he went through as a refugee and the burning of his home (in Rennes). But his character is amazingly strong. He is not your average 18-year-old.

“Playing in front of 100,000 people is not going to scare him. He’s a lovely boy and I think he’s going to be a superstar.”

The France international could be a perfect signing for Man Utd right now as they need a bit more spark in midfield, with Camavinga capable of operating in a number of different roles to a high standard.

Chelsea are also putting an exciting young team together and Camavinga could be ideal alongside other top prospects like Kai Havertz and Mason Mount.

