Chelsea reportedly could’ve signed former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny last summer as Frank Lampard looked at him before bringing in Edouard Mendy instead.

Szczesny has been a star player for Juventus in recent times and it would have been interesting to see him back in the Premier League, where he previously failed to do enough to convince Arsenal to keep him.

According to the Telegraph, the Poland international’s displays in Serie A convinced Lampard to look into bringing him to Stamford Bridge when he was in the hunt for a new ‘keeper last summer to replace the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga.

In the end, it didn’t work out and Mendy came in instead, with the Senegalese shot-stopper looking a decent signing after a strong first season in west London.

Chelsea fans may be left wondering how Szczesny could have performed for them, however, with the Blues likely to be aware of his qualities from his previous spell in England.

Juve will be glad to have kept him, however, while Gunners fans will surely also be pleased he isn’t now representing one of their rivals.

