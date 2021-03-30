According to Sport Witness via Portuguese publication Record, Porto will not be considering a permanent transfer for Chelsea loanee Malang Sarr.

Record report that the 22-year-old has not performed well enough for the Dragons to even negotiate an extended stay in Portugal.

It’s reiterated that Sarr himself has expressed wishes to return to the Blues at the end of the season.

Chelsea snatched a real bargain when they landed the French talent on a free transfer this summer, with Sarr signing a five-year deal with the Blues after leaving boyhood club Nice.

Sarr has played a pretty important role for the Portuguese giants this season, making 19 first-team appearances, but Record report that the star’s form has not been good enough to warrant an extension.

Perhaps some of the moments that have left Sergio Conceicao unconvinced are ones like this.

From an initial financial perspective, Chelsea really haven’t lost out anything as a result of this development, as they banked a €2m loan fee and full coverage of the centre-back’s wages.

Of course, it wouldn’t be ideal from a long-term business perspective if Sarr was to return to Stamford Bridge only to see minimal action or if the France youth international struggled elsewhere on loan.

Thankfully, Sarr is 22 and just less than a year into a five-year contract, so he has all the time to develop into an asset Chelsea can make serious profit off of or a free signing that ends up a key player.

Six of Sarr’s appearances for Porto have come as a left-back, with that versatility certainly something that could count in his favour depending on the futures of Chelsea’s other defenders.

Do you think that new boss Thomas Tuchel, who has struck up a formidable defensive line in his time with the Blues so far, should offer Sarr the chance to feature in the first-team next season?