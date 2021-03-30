Barcelona and Juventus are reportedly among the admirers of Chelsea striker Timo Werner.

However, a deal may currently be difficult for both clubs due to Chelsea’s €60million asking price for the Germany international, according to Don Balon.

The report states that the Blues are eager to try and sign Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland, and that could unsurprisingly spell the end of Werner’s Stamford Bridge career.

Werner has proven a major flop since his big move from RB Leipzig last summer, where he looked a world class talent after some fine displays in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

However, after a nightmare debut season in England it could be that the 25-year-old is set to move on quickly, with big names like Barca and Juve still said to be keen on him, according to Don Balon.

One imagines Werner could revive his career in a less competitive league, so might do well to join Barcelona or Juventus if the opportunity presents itself.

Ronald Koeman could do with making changes up front after a difficult season, and there’s always a chance a rejuvenated Werner could be an upgrade on the likes of Antoine Griezmann in attack.

Juventus, meanwhile, might benefit from signing Werner if Paulo Dybala leaves, with the Argentine recently linked with a move away from Turin by Goal amid doubts over whether he’ll sign a new contract.

