Timo Werner’s stance on Chelsea future amid Erling Haaland transfer pursuit

Chelsea striker Timo Werner is reportedly happy to stay and prove himself at Stamford Bridge despite a difficult first season and the club’s transfer pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The Blues have made Haaland one of their top targets for this summer, but Werner has no intention of giving up on life with the west London giants just yet, according to Goal.

Werner shone at RB Leipzig before making the move to Chelsea last year, but he’s struggled to settle in in his first season in English football.

This will no doubt be a concern for Chelsea, and it could be that Haaland would represent a major upgrade after his sensational form in front of goal in recent times.

The prolific young Norway international has a remarkable record of 49 goals in 49 games since moving to Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg, and it seems clear he’s destined for a big career at the very top level.

Erling Haaland celebrates a goal for Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea need more goals in their side so could do well to try and land Haaland to replace Werner, but it seems the 25-year-old won’t give up on his place in Thomas Tuchel’s side that easily.

