“We’re still talking” – Chelsea given fresh hope of clinching transfer of experienced winner

Chelsea have been given fresh hope of sealing the transfer of Bayern Munich star David Alaba this summer.

The Blues have been linked with Alaba for some time now, but it recently looked like their hopes of winning the race for the Austria international’s signature were over.

See the tweet below as Sky Germany’s Max Bielefeld claimed Alaba had rejected advances from Chelsea, with Real Madrid or Barcelona looking his most likely destination…

Update Alaba: He has decided to decline the huge offer from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sky sources. He also said no to Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, who tried to convince him recently. His priority remains Spain: @realmadrid or @FCBarcelona #TransferUpdate @Sky_Marc pic.twitter.com/3cxS5B21rf — Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) March 22, 2021

However, Chelsea continue to be linked with Alaba by Kicker, who quote his agent Pini Zahavi as saying the player’s future remains undecided, and that they’re still talking with other clubs despite a move to La Liga being talked up as most likely for him.

“We’re still talking to other clubs,” Zahavi told Kicker. “David has to choose who will win the race.”

Thomas Tuchel would do well to bring Alaba to Stamford Bridge, with the 28-year-old enjoying a great career at Bayern, where he’s won an incredible nine Bundesliga titles, two Champions League titles, and other major honours.

Alaba’s experience and impressive medal collection could make him a valuable asset in this Chelsea squad, with the west Londoners also in need of more options at centre-back and left-back.

