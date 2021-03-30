Chelsea vs Man City or Leicester vs Southampton clashes could be pilot events for return of fans to games

One of the FA Cup semi-finals could be used as a pilot event to test how many fans can safely return to stadiums.

It is not yet clear if it will be the clash between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 17th or the game between Leicester City and Southampton the next day, but one of these matches looks set to host around 4,000 spectators, according to BBC Sport.

Fans have been largely absent from games for some time now due to the coronavirus pandemic, though small numbers made it to a few games during the winter in parts of the country where cases were low at the time.

Thankfully the UK is now vaccinating people at a rapid pace and the pandemic appears to be easing, so we could soon see a return of something closer to normality.

It would be a huge morale boost for people to be able to attend games again before the end of the season, so it will be interesting to see how any pilot event in the FA Cup goes.

The FA Cup final is currently scheduled for May 15th, though further easing of restrictions is currently planned from May 17th, when as many as 10,000 fans could be allowed into grounds.

It will be interesting to see if the game could be moved to account for that, as it would be terrific to have as big a crowd as possible at Wembley.