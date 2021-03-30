Menu

‘Get him on a plane’ and ‘home now’ – These Arsenal fans demand instant return of Smith Rowe after worrying injury news ahead of Liverpool clash

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Some infuriated Arsenal fans have demanded that Emile Smith Rowe return to North London immediately after suffering an injury concern whilst away with the England Under-21s.

Under-fire Young Lions manager Aidy Boothroyd admitted that the attacking midfielder will be ‘very doubtful’ for the final and all-important Group Stages clash against Croatia.

Smith Rowe has started both of the Under-21s’ dismal European Championships defeat so far, being replaced at halftime in the most recent, with the playmaker having no chance to do so due to the team’s fury-sparking setup and performances.

This now leaves Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal staff fretting over how serious the injury is, which comes ahead of their mammoth Premier League clash against Liverpool on Saturday night.

Smith Rowe has only started three of his last six appearances for the Gunners, but has proved to be dependable in big games, like the breakthrough performance against Chelsea and solid outing vs Spurs.

See More: Video: Aubameyang flexes confidence with unique backheel flick goal in Arsenal training to leave keeper helpless

Here is how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to the news:

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi fires Belgium ahead vs Belarus with thunderous finish
Chelsea defender fails to make case for permanent exit leaving Blues return set
Harry Kane’s loyalty set for ultimate test with Premier League giants gearing up for summer pursuit

It’s hard not to sympathise with some of the Arsenal fans, who have understandably angrily reacted to the news, especially as it’s the cost of what can only be described as frustrating fixtures for the 21s.

Arsenal have struggled to keep their players fit in recent years, the last thing they need is international football making that task even harder. Especially in the pivotal run-in to the end of the season.

More Stories Aidy Boothroyd Emile Smith Rowe England under-21s Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.