Some infuriated Arsenal fans have demanded that Emile Smith Rowe return to North London immediately after suffering an injury concern whilst away with the England Under-21s.

Under-fire Young Lions manager Aidy Boothroyd admitted that the attacking midfielder will be ‘very doubtful’ for the final and all-important Group Stages clash against Croatia.

Smith Rowe has started both of the Under-21s’ dismal European Championships defeat so far, being replaced at halftime in the most recent, with the playmaker having no chance to do so due to the team’s fury-sparking setup and performances.

This now leaves Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal staff fretting over how serious the injury is, which comes ahead of their mammoth Premier League clash against Liverpool on Saturday night.

Smith Rowe has only started three of his last six appearances for the Gunners, but has proved to be dependable in big games, like the breakthrough performance against Chelsea and solid outing vs Spurs.

Emile Smith Rowe has picked up an injury with England U21s. Looks like he won’t play against Croatia tomorrow. Aidy Botthroyd: “We have got a couple of players that we are waiting to hear from off the back of a few scans. Emile, he will be very doubtful I would say.” pic.twitter.com/9gmhO5s1J5 — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) March 30, 2021

Here is how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to the news:

Bring Emile home now and let’s try and get him fit for for Saturday or Europa league . — Barry ??FC (@BarryArsenal7) March 30, 2021

In that case, get him on a plane and back to London Conley. — Joff ?? (@joffafc49) March 30, 2021

One of the reasons why we all hate International breaks. — Arpit Anand (@arpitanand_) March 30, 2021

International break is just unnecessary at this point — Jessie (@jessiehosking) March 30, 2021

Every game he isn’t managed by Boothroyd is a blessing — Carter (@AFCarter_) March 30, 2021

Stupid internationals ? — Eddie Longbridge (@EddieLongbridge) March 30, 2021

International breaks need to be cancelled ASAP worst thing that’s ever happened to football — The Iceman ? (@the_ice_man_28) March 30, 2021

This international break business thing ?? now Emile Smith Rowe just picked an injury like what the hell we have Liverpool next — Innocent Jr Robin ???? (@RobinInnocentJr) March 30, 2021

It’s hard not to sympathise with some of the Arsenal fans, who have understandably angrily reacted to the news, especially as it’s the cost of what can only be described as frustrating fixtures for the 21s.

Arsenal have struggled to keep their players fit in recent years, the last thing they need is international football making that task even harder. Especially in the pivotal run-in to the end of the season.