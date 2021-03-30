According to the Mirror via Uruguayan publication Ovacion, the mother of Arsenal star and current Atletico Madrid loanee Lucas Torreira has sadly passed away after a battle with Covid-19.

It’s reported that Viviana di Pascua, was recently admitted to intensive care after contracting the coronavirus in the family’s homeland of Uruguay.

The 53-year-old’s condition sadly deteriorated and Viviana’s death was announced today.

It’s added that Atletico Madrid granted special permission to Torreira to head back home, so he could be by his mother’s side.

Torreira himself contracted Covid-19 in November of last year, following international duty, the defensive midfielder was left to miss two weeks of football.

It’s devastating to hear this news, we can take some solace in the fact that Torreira was at least allowed to return home to be with his family before his mother’s passing.

Family is much more important than football, hopefully Torreira is allowed as much time as he needs before having to return to action.