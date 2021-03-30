A reminder of how John Terry stopped Chelsea from signing Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero is leaving Manchester City at the end of the season, it was officially announced yesterday.

The Argentine leaves City as one of the greatest players in the club’s history, and indeed one of the finest strikers to ever grace the English game.

Infuriatingly for Chelsea fans, Aguero could’ve ended up at Stamford Bridge if not for their former captain John Terry.

According to an article in The Athletic back in 2019, Terry was not entirely convinced by Aguero as he was eyed up by Chelsea during his Atletico Madrid days.

There was a bit of an issue with player power at Chelsea back in those days, with Terry wanting the Blues to go after David Villa instead.

Needless to say, neither move happened in the end, and it wasn’t that long afterwards that they signed big-money flop Fernando Torres up front.

Terry may well be one of the greatest players in Chelsea’s history, but this was a major blunder by the former England international.

One can only imagine how different the last decade would have been if Aguero had joined Chelsea instead of City.

The 32-year-old has scored a staggering 257 goals for MCFC, winning four Premier League titles and numerous other major honours in his time at the Etihad Stadium.

City’s dominance may well never have happened if Aguero had moved to west London instead, but of course, we’ll never know.

Oh, and here’s an Aguero hat-trick against Chelsea, just to rub it in even more…