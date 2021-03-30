Ibrahima Konate edging closer to Liverpool transfer as some medical tests already done

RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate has reportedly already undergone some parts of his medical as he edges closer to completing a transfer to Liverpool.

The France Under-21 international seems to be edging closer to finalising a move to Liverpool despite the player himself refusing to comment on the deal, according to RMC Sport.

It’s been a nightmare season for Liverpool as the reigning Premier League champions now look up against it to even make it into the top four by the end of the campaign.

Injuries have certainly played a big part in Liverpool’s decline, however, so it makes sense to target a promising young player like Konate to give Jurgen Klopp more options in that area of the pitch.

Virgil van Dijk has missed most of the season, while Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have also shown themselves to be highly injury prone.

This has led to Klopp having to field midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in defence a lot, while Ozan Kabak joined on loan from Schalke in January.

Konate could be an upgrade, however, after impressing in the Bundesliga, and it looks like LFC are making progress on getting this done.

