Leeds United ‘fighting’ to keep Marcelo Bielsa as manager

Leeds United FC
Leeds United are reportedly fighting to keep hold of their manager Marcelo Bielsa, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentine tactician has done fine work at Elland Road and has long been regarded as one of the most intelligent and forward-thinking coaches in the game.

It seems Leeds are not planning to make a change in the dugout this summer, with Romano saying they plan to stick with Bielsa and have not held any talks with former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.

Allegri is a big name who could undoubtedly be a tempting option for a number of Premier League clubs, but it doesn’t look like a move to Leeds is currently on the cards.

LUFC fans will certainly be glad that Bielsa’s future seems to be with the Yorkshire giants, as he has certainly shown he can cut it at Premier League level.

Bielsa is a highly influential manager but has often had his critics over his lack of silverware, and this has often seen him miss out on bigger jobs.

