Man City super-fan Liam Gallagher gives hilarious response to surprise Sergio Aguero Liverpool transfer talk

Celebrity Manchester City fan Liam Gallagher has given a hilariously brutal response to talk of Sergio Aguero potentially making a good signing for Liverpool.

The Argentina international has announced he’ll be leaving the Etihad Stadium when his Man City contract expires at the end of this season, and he’ll no doubt depart as a club legend and one of the all-time Premier League greats.

It’s not yet clear who Aguero’s next club could be, but Christopher Beesley of the Liverpool Echo has suggested a move to Anfield could make sense for him.

Here’s Beesley’s tweet below, and the responses are pretty much as you’d expect…

Why signing Sergio Aguero could make sense for Liverpoolhttps://t.co/kppj0Gfz6e — Christopher Beesley (@CBeesleyEcho) March 29, 2021

We don’t imagine there’s much chance of Aguero actually joining Liverpool, but then again this is just a harmless opinion piece.

Still, former Oasis front-man Gallagher wasn’t too impressed, telling Beesley to stay off the ‘spice’…

Chris Beesley who writes for the ECROW a paper in LIverpool stop smoking spice and snorting special brew it’s bad for ya LG MCFC x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 30, 2021

We must admit there’s a part of us that now hopes Aguero does join Liverpool, if only to see the responses to this tweet that move would provoke.

