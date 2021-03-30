Liverpool are reportedly making Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu one of their centre-back targets in this summer’s transfer window.

The Turkey international has shone in his time at the King Power Stadium, playing his part in helping turn the club into genuine challengers for a top four place.

Liverpool could do with strengthening at the back after a difficult season of injuries in that department, and the Daily Mirror list Soyuncu as one player who’s impressed club transfer guru Michael Edwards.

It remains to be seen if the Reds will definitely be able to lure Soyuncu away, however, if Leicester end up finishing above Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Premier League table.

As things stand, it’s far more likely that the Foxes will be playing Champions League football next season, though of course Liverpool remain the far bigger name.

“Hello, can I call you back? I’m just looking for my phone.” Which footballing legend had this embarrassing moment? Click here to find out.

The Merseyside giants may have slipped up a great deal this term, but they ran away with the title last year and won the Champions League the year before that.

Soyuncu could form a fine partnership with Virgil van Dijk when he returns from injury, and that would surely help Klopp rebuild after this rough campaign.