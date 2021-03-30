“Why not?” – Mohamed Salah will have Liverpool fans worried again with latest transfer hint

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has once again dropped a worrying hint over his future as he’s hinted he’d be open to a transfer to Spain one day.

The Egypt international has been a star player for Liverpool in recent years, but he raised a few eyebrows in an interview earlier this season when he suggested he’d fancy playing in La Liga.

Now Salah has been quoted as dropping this hint once again when asked about possibly playing in Madrid in the future, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“It’s not up to me. We will see what happens, but I prefer not to talk about that right now,” he said.

“I hope to be able to play for many more years, so why not? No one knows what is going to happen in the future, so maybe one day, yes.”

Liverpool fans will surely hope Salah stays at Anfield for as long as possible after the tremendous success he’s enjoyed in his time with the Reds.

The 28-year-old has 119 goals in 192 games for Liverpool in all competitions, and his superb performances have helped the Merseyside giants to glory in the Champions League and the Premier League in recent years.

There’s no doubt Salah is good enough to play for any big club in the world and you could easily imagine the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona might want to sign him if he ever becomes available.

