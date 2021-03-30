“Small club” – Liverpool fan mocks Manchester City over Sergio Aguero statue plans

One Liverpool fan isn’t happy about Manchester City’s plan to build a statue in honour of departing striker Sergio Aguero.

It’s been announced that Aguero will be leaving the Etihad Stadium at the end of his contract this summer, and he undoubtedly departs as a club legend and indeed one of the finest to ever play in the Premier League.

This Liverpool supporter, however, seems to think a statue of Aguero is a bit much, as he told talkSPORT in the video clip below…

? “Man City is a SMALL club!” ? “They are getting desperate.” ? “Aguero is a great player but a statue? No way!” Steven ‘Klobby’ the Liverpool fan questions the idea of an Aguero statue. Agree? ? pic.twitter.com/A798JIwHiV — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 30, 2021

Let’s be honest – it’s hard to romanticise the City story. They are a traditionally small club who hit the jackpot when they were bought in 2008, becoming one of the richest clubs in world football over night.

Still, they’re entitled to enjoy their new-found success, and Aguero is a truly great player who has surely earned his statue for that amazing title-clinching goal in the 2011/12 season alone.

The Argentine won a further three Premier League titles at City, whilst scoring an incredible 257 goals in 384 games for the club in all competitions.

Aguero is also fourth in the list of all-time leading Premier League scorers, and needs just seven more goals before the end of this season to overtake Andrew Cole in third place.

Why on earth should a Liverpool fan care what City decide to do to honour their players anyway?