Decision made: Sergio Aguero tells agents to snub Barcelona transfer for rival offer

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has reportedly told his agents to accept a transfer offer from Paris Saint-Germain instead of Barcelona.

The Argentina international announced yesterday that he’ll be leaving Man City when his contract expires this summer, and it’s not yet clear where he’ll end up next.

Bookies make Barcelona the favourites for Aguero, but now a report from Todo Fichajes claims he has instead decided to choose PSG as his next destination despite Barca’s interest.

Aguero could be a terrific signing for PSG, with the 32-year-old still undoubtedly one of the finest finishers in the game and potentially a perfect partner for the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe up front.

This could be a big blow for Barcelona, however, as they also look in need of more signing to give them a lift after a difficult season.

The Catalan giants have missed Luis Suarez since allowing him to join Atletico Madrid and Aguero could be an ideal replacement.

The Argentine would also likely link up well with his fellow countryman and friend Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp, but we may now fail to see that partnership blossom at club level.