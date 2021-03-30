Menu

Manchester United star mysteriously makes sudden departure from international squad camp

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has reportedly made a sudden exit from international duty with Sweden.

It’s not precisely clear why Lindelof has mad this surprise departure from the Sweden camp to return to Man Utd, with the national team’s assistant manager Peter Wettergren quoted by the Daily Mirror as saying it was due to private personal reasons.

Lindelof has been a key player for the Red Devils this season, and fans will hope all is well with the player ahead of the return of club football.

United don’t have that many other options at centre-back, though Eric Bailly should be able to come in alongside Harry Maguire if Lindelof is out for an extended period.

There’s not currently any suggestion that that should even be the case, but it is a bit of a surprise to see Lindelof leave Sweden’s camp so suddenly.

United are back in action on Sunday when they take on Brighton at Old Trafford.

