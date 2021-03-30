Tottenham are reportedly set to target a transfer deal for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar this summer.

The 26-year-old has been one of the most solid players in Europe in his position for some time now, and he makes sense as a target to strengthen Spurs at the back.

Fabrizio Romano claims Jose Mourinho and Tottenham “love” Skriniar, and he’s set to be one of their priorities in the upcoming transfer window.

Spurs fans will surely be happy with that, as upgrades are clearly needed on the likes of Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier at the back.

It’s been a difficult season at Tottenham, with things starting so well before a major dip in form that now means a top four place looks unlikely.

Skriniar could help THFC improve next season, if he can continue to show the kind of rock-solid form he’s displayed during his time at the San Siro.

The Slovakia international has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool in the past so could be a great buy for Tottenham.