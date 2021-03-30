Newcastle United ace Javier Manquillo has opened up on the mood inside the dressing room after the recent defeat to Brighton.

It’s been a difficult season at St James’ Park and Newcastle’s recent form leaves them staring relegation in the face as they slip closer to the drop zone.

Manquillo has given an insight into how the players are responding to this tricky situation.

“Nothing went right on the night because we knew it was a really big opportunity to gain a boost in confidence and to move forward,” he said.

“And one way or another we really missed out on the chance.

“Now I think we have to reassess things and think about the next game.”

Manquillo added: “Obviously the atmosphere after missing out on that opportunity and losing 3-0, well it was tough to take and everybody realised that.

“But everybody is working really hard right now because we know that every one of those nine games are going to be difficult and we have to give everything in them.

“I think that this break came at the right time for us because after such a tough defeat we needed to draw a line under it and have a turning point.

“We now need to put it out of our minds and focus on those next nine games ahead and doing as well as we can because we are convinced results will come if we perform well.

“It was a painful defeat so after the game was doom and gloom.

Now we all have to be more united and together to get us out of this situation however we can.

“If we don’t stick together we can’t achieve anything and I believe everyone in the squad realises that.

“We have to forget about what happened at Brighton because it was a bitter blow, we have to pull together more than ever because if we are on form and playing well we can turn this situation around.”