Manchester City FC forward Sergio Agüero will depart after spending ten years with the English club. The soon-to-be 33-year-old’s future right now is up in the air; various reports have Agüero remaining in Europe.

However, ESPN speculates two other ventures that the Manchester City striker could take, especially if he departs with a UEFA Champions League trophy.

Aside from continuing his career with Europe, there are two other options on the table for Agüero. One is heading back to Argentina and perhaps returning to his boyhood club Club Atlético Independiente. The sports media out reports on the promises that Agüero has stated in returning to his native country.

The other option that presents itself for Agüero is the possibility of heading to Major League Soccer. Two clubs that could give enticing offers to the Argentina international are Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami. Co-owner David Beckham wants to attract a recognizable player to his South Florida-based club. Meanwhile, LAFC would like to add a star to go alongside Carlos Vela.

If Agüero does head to North America, it will take a large market in the United States to convince Manchester City striker to cross the pond.