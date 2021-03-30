Real Madrid star Karim Benzema facing court trial over Mathieu Valbuena blackmail

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will face a trial in court later this year over his alleged blackmailing of Mathieu Valbuena, according to Football Espana.

The Frenchman is said to have acted as an intermediary as footage of Valbuena was obtained that contained images of a sexual nature.

Benzema supposedly played a part in blackmailing Valbuena to try and pay over the fee being asked of him, and as such will now face court.

The date for his trial has been set for October this year, and it will undoubtedly be big news in the months ahead.

Benzema is one of the finest players of his generation and has enjoyed a terrific career at Real Madrid, though this whole incident has seen him fall out of favour in the French national team.

It will be intriguing to see how this unfolds and what effect it has on Benzema’s reputation in the game.

