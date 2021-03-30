Menu

Man City contract talks with star attacker hit an impasse with Real Madrid showing interest

Manchester City
Posted by

Raheem Sterling’s contract talks with Manchester City are becoming complicated, according to Todo Fichajes, with Real Madrid thought to be waiting in the wings.

Sterling, who is in the midst of a pretty unproductive season by his standards, remains one of the best wingers in the world.

MORE: Decision made: Sergio Aguero tells agents to snub Barcelona transfer for rival offer

The England international produced 23, 25 and 31 goal returns respectively over the previous three campaigns, with the 26-year-old having managed just 13 to date this time around.

Nonetheless, Sterling will finish the season a Premier League champion once again, and who knows, perhaps a European champion, too.

He’s no longer a prospect – he’s a winner.

raheem-sterling-manchester-city-2020

Raheem Sterling has hit another level since joining Man City back in 2015.

However, as Todo Fichajes report, there is now slight doubt over his continuation at Man City, with his contract due to expire in 2023.

The report notes that contract talks between Sterling and City have hit an impasse, with the player unhappy that his extension has not yet been finalised.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal and Leicester City eyeing young defender compared to Dayot Upamecano
Wojciech Szczesny caused tension at Arsenal by deliberately avoiding Arsene Wenger’s preferred goalkeeping coach
Man Utd transfer target Erling Haaland tells Dortmund he wants to leave, property purchase also hints at next destination

With Todo Fichajes also reporting that Real Madrid are keen, Pep Guardiola out to be wary that this situation could soon be out of his hands.

Sterling is one player that he really doesn’t want to be losing.

More Stories Raheem Sterling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.