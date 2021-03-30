Sergio Aguero girlfriend: Hot gallery of Sofia Calzetti who could have big say in Man City star’s transfer destination

Sergio Aguero girlfriend Sofia Calzetti may reportedly have a big role to play in where the Manchester City striker plays next.

According to reports, Aguero’s gorgeous WAG is keen on a move to Italy, so could Aguero end up making a summer transfer switch to a Serie A giant such as Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma or Napoli?

Aguero announced yesterday that he’s set to leave City at the end of his current contract, and you can already get odds on his next club.

To be fair, even if Barcelona would be a tempting destination, Aguero would do well to listen to Sofia Calzetti, in our humble opinion…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofi?? C?lzetti (@soficalzetti)

