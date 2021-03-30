Sergio Aguero next club: Barcelona clear favourites for transfer of departing Man City star

Following Sergio Aguero announcing his departure from Manchester City last night, Ladbrokes have been in touch to inform us about odds on the legendary Argentine’s next transfer destination.

The 32-year-old surely won’t be short of suitors this summer as he’ll be one of the most high-profile free agents on the market, and he could surely still strengthen a number of top clubs around Europe.

Then again, Aguero might also fancy settling down back in his native Argentina, or perhaps take a big-money move to the MLS for the final years of his career.

It’s not yet clear what Aguero’s plans are after leaving the Etihad Stadium, but Ladbrokes have Barcelona as the clear favourites to be his next club.

The Catalan giants could do with an experienced front-man to replace Luis Suarez, and they might also do well to avoid splashing the cash on players this summer if they can avoid it.

This move could make sense, but you can also get 5/1 on Aguero joining any MLS club, while a return to his former side Atletico Madrid is priced at 12/1.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Aguero’s seemingly Barca bound but whether that paves the way for Lionel Messi to make the move to Manchester remains to be seen.”

Sergio Aguero’s Next Club (Ladbrokes)

Barcelona – 11/10